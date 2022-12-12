Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 Souther California Offshore Range Detachment Conducts Flight Operations

SAN DIEGO (Dec. 12, 2022) An MH-60S Seahawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 Southern California Offshore Range Detachment (SCORE) prepares to take off from Naval Base Coronado. HSC-3 SCORE is a Navy Reserve detachment that provides range support on San Clemente Island, most often supporting anti-submarine warfare (ASW) training. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chelsea Milburn)

