    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 Souther California Offshore Range Detachment Conducts Flight Operations [Image 7 of 8]

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 Souther California Offshore Range Detachment Conducts Flight Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chelsea Milburn  

    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve

    SAN DIEGO (Dec. 12, 2022) An MH-60S Seahawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 Southern California Offshore Range Detachment (SCORE) prepares to take off from Naval Base Coronado. HSC-3 SCORE is a Navy Reserve detachment that provides range support on San Clemente Island, most often supporting anti-submarine warfare (ASW) training. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chelsea Milburn)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 14:05
    Photo ID: 7579667
    VIRIN: 221213-N-SF984-0062
    Resolution: 5831x4194
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 Souther California Offshore Range Detachment Conducts Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Chelsea Milburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNAFR
    Navy Reserve
    MH 60 Seahawk
    HSC 3 SCORE Det

