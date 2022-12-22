Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am Navy Medicine – David Trottman, Certified Occupational Health Nurse Specialist

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Nurse expertise acknowledged…David Trottman, certified occupational health nurse specialist, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton detachment Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, was surprised recently with The DAISY Award, which specifically honors nurses for their work caring for their patients. “Honestly, I have never believed that I deserve an award. I truly try and do the best I can do each day, but as part of the team that I work with. I wish we could all be recognized as a group. However, it was very humbling to receive this award and I am thankful for it,” said Trottman, regional program manager for occupational health nursing at the largest occupational health clinic in the Department of Navy serving approximately 16,000 DoD shipyard workers (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

