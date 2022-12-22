Nurse expertise acknowledged…David Trottman, certified occupational health nurse specialist, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton detachment Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, was surprised recently with The DAISY Award, which specifically honors nurses for their work caring for their patients. “Honestly, I have never believed that I deserve an award. I truly try and do the best I can do each day, but as part of the team that I work with. I wish we could all be recognized as a group. However, it was very humbling to receive this award and I am thankful for it,” said Trottman, regional program manager for occupational health nursing at the largest occupational health clinic in the Department of Navy serving approximately 16,000 DoD shipyard workers (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2022 Date Posted: 01.04.2023 15:50 Photo ID: 7578907 VIRIN: 221230-N-HU933-0052 Resolution: 3935x3803 Size: 1.72 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I Am Navy Medicine – David Trottman, Certified Occupational Health Nurse Specialist, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.