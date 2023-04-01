Army JROTC Cadet C’Azia Hamilton, a freshman at Kirby High School in Memphis, is nominated for the Medal of Heroism – the highest Department of the Army medal exclusively awarded to ROTC and JROTC Cadets. Hamilton provided first aid to a fellow student who was shot right next to their school on Nov. 30, 2022. (Photo provided by Kirby High School Army JROTC)

