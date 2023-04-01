Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army JROTC Cadet C’Azia Hamilton

    Army JROTC Cadet C’Azia Hamilton

    MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Army JROTC Cadet C’Azia Hamilton, a freshman at Kirby High School in Memphis, is nominated for the Medal of Heroism – the highest Department of the Army medal exclusively awarded to ROTC and JROTC Cadets. Hamilton provided first aid to a fellow student who was shot right next to their school on Nov. 30, 2022. (Photo provided by Kirby High School Army JROTC)

