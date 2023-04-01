Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. (P) Telita Crosland heads over to the Defense Health Agency

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Stephanie Abdullah 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    At the U.S. Army Medical Command Holiday Ball in San Antonio, Texas, Maj. Gen. Telita Crosland showcases her "joint purple" shirt containing the Defense Health Agency logo, which she just took over as director on Jan. 3, 2023.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. (P) Telita Crosland heads over to the Defense Health Agency, by Stephanie Abdullah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army&rsquo;s Deputy Surgeon General, nearing 30 years of service, moves from Army green to Joint purple

