Maj. Gen. (P) Telita Crosland heads over to the Defense Health Agency

At the U.S. Army Medical Command Holiday Ball in San Antonio, Texas, Maj. Gen. Telita Crosland showcases her "joint purple" shirt containing the Defense Health Agency logo, which she just took over as director on Jan. 3, 2023.

