    NASWI Plane Move

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon J Vinson 

    Patrol Squadron 47

    230103-N-OZ224-001 NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wa. (Jan. 3, 2023) Airman assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, 'The Grey Knights', conduct a plane move of a P-8A Poseidon aircraft on the flightline at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wa., Jan. 3, 2023. VP-46 is a patrol and reconnaissance squadron based out of Whidbey Island, Wa., and work in support of Carrier Air Wing Ten. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Aircrewman Operator 2nd Class Cameron Jones)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 17:28
    Photo ID: 7578385
    VIRIN: 230103-N-OZ224-001
    Resolution: 3621x2037
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASWI Plane Move, by PO1 Brandon J Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

