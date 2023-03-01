230103-N-OZ224-001 NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wa. (Jan. 3, 2023) Airman assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, 'The Grey Knights', conduct a plane move of a P-8A Poseidon aircraft on the flightline at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wa., Jan. 3, 2023. VP-46 is a patrol and reconnaissance squadron based out of Whidbey Island, Wa., and work in support of Carrier Air Wing Ten. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Aircrewman Operator 2nd Class Cameron Jones)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 17:28
|Photo ID:
|7578385
|VIRIN:
|230103-N-OZ224-001
|Resolution:
|3621x2037
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|OAK HARBOR, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NASWI Plane Move, by PO1 Brandon J Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT