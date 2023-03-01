NASWI Plane Move

230103-N-OZ224-001 NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wa. (Jan. 3, 2023) Airman assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, 'The Grey Knights', conduct a plane move of a P-8A Poseidon aircraft on the flightline at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wa., Jan. 3, 2023. VP-46 is a patrol and reconnaissance squadron based out of Whidbey Island, Wa., and work in support of Carrier Air Wing Ten. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Aircrewman Operator 2nd Class Cameron Jones)

