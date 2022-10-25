Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171st KC-135 Take Off

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135 aircraft takes off from the 171st Air Refueling Wing, an Air National Guard unit near Pittsburgh Pa., Oct. 25, 2022. The aircraft was supporting Operation Nobel Defender, a long-planned NORAD exercise that validates the command’s capability to defend Canada and the United States from every avenue of approach. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 14:17
    Photo ID: 7578247
    VIRIN: 221025-Z-NQ177-3012
    Resolution: 6022x4019
    Size: 11.7 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171st KC-135 Take Off, by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard

