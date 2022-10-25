A KC-135 aircraft takes off from the 171st Air Refueling Wing, an Air National Guard unit near Pittsburgh Pa., Oct. 25, 2022. The aircraft was supporting Operation Nobel Defender, a long-planned NORAD exercise that validates the command’s capability to defend Canada and the United States from every avenue of approach. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 14:17
|Photo ID:
|7578247
|VIRIN:
|221025-Z-NQ177-3012
|Resolution:
|6022x4019
|Size:
|11.7 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 171st KC-135 Take Off, by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ten Tankers Launched from 171st in One Day
