    STARCOM Guardian recognized as one of USSF’s best

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Jake Harris, 603rd Air Operations Center noncommissioned officer-in-charge of current space operations, was recognized as the USSF's recipient of the “Commitment” award during the first-ever Polaris Awards ceremony. The Polaris Awards are a newly formed, service-wide Space Force award program consisting of four individual awards, which recognize Guardians who exemplify the Space Force core values of Character, Courage, Commitment and Connection, and one team award, which encompasses all four values. (Courtesy photo)

