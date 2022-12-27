Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    French Warship Seizes Illegal Drugs in North Arabian Sea

    ARABIAN SEA

    12.27.2022

    221227-N-NO146-1001 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Dec. 27, 2022) Boarding teams from the French Marine Nationale frigate FS Guépratte (F714) interdict a fishing vessel in international waters in the North Arabian Sea, Dec. 27. (French Marine Nationale photo)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 01:29
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    CENTCOM
    5th Fleet
    CMF
    CTF 150

