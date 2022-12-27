221227-N-NO146-1001 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Dec. 27, 2022) Boarding teams from the French Marine Nationale frigate FS Guépratte (F714) interdict a fishing vessel in international waters in the North Arabian Sea, Dec. 27. (French Marine Nationale photo)
French Warship Seizes Illegal Drugs in North Arabian Sea
