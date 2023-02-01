Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Riley and the mountain

    Riley and the mountain

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2023

    Photo by Kirstin Grace-Simons 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    Riley, the first baby born in 2023 at Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., is as mellow as the great mountain on her first full day of life, Jan. 2.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2023 20:38
    Photo ID: 7577797
    VIRIN: 230102-A-QU626-001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 19.01 MB
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Riley and the mountain, by Kirstin Grace-Simons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Meeting the new year with a new baby at Madigan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    new year
    JBLM
    first baby
    DHA
    Madigan AMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT