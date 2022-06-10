The Defense Contract Management Agency’s Information Technology Directorate recently purchased 3,829 new laptops, marking another major milestone in current efforts to ensure the workforce of today is equipped to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2022 Date Posted: 12.31.2022 17:37 Photo ID: 7576881 VIRIN: 221006-D-DR308-899 Resolution: 640x360 Size: 88.93 KB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IT envisions customer-focused, technology-driven service, by Cheryl Jamieson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.