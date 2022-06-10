Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IT envisions customer-focused, technology-driven service

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Cheryl Jamieson 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    The Defense Contract Management Agency’s Information Technology Directorate recently purchased 3,829 new laptops, marking another major milestone in current efforts to ensure the workforce of today is equipped to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

