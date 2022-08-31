About 100 representatives from 20 countries met recently in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, for the annual Host Nation Conference, cohosted by the Defense Contract Management Agency and the German Federal Ministry of Defence. The group discussed the 21 existing quality assurance agreements and five contract auditing agreements DCMA uses to exchange services with ally nations, and to effectively deliver equipment and products to partner defense organizations. (Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 17:30
|Photo ID:
|7576868
|VIRIN:
|220916-D-D0449-804
|Resolution:
|2048x1463
|Size:
|443.02 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DCMA, Germany host annual conference, by Thomas Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DCMA, Germany host annual conference
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT