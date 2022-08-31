Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCMA, Germany host annual conference

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Thomas Perry 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    About 100 representatives from 20 countries met recently in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, for the annual Host Nation Conference, cohosted by the Defense Contract Management Agency and the German Federal Ministry of Defence. The group discussed the 21 existing quality assurance agreements and five contract auditing agreements DCMA uses to exchange services with ally nations, and to effectively deliver equipment and products to partner defense organizations. (Army photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

