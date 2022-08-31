About 100 representatives from 20 countries met recently in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, for the annual Host Nation Conference, cohosted by the Defense Contract Management Agency and the German Federal Ministry of Defence. The group discussed the 21 existing quality assurance agreements and five contract auditing agreements DCMA uses to exchange services with ally nations, and to effectively deliver equipment and products to partner defense organizations. (Army photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 12.31.2022 17:30 Photo ID: 7576868 VIRIN: 220916-D-D0449-804 Resolution: 2048x1463 Size: 443.02 KB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DCMA, Germany host annual conference, by Thomas Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.