Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FB director leads by example, shows failure not an option

    FB director leads by example, shows failure not an option

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Photo by Tonya Johnson 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Cherry Wilcoxon is the Defense Contract Management Agency’s Financial Business Operations executive director and comptroller. She recently earned a Presidential Rank Award, an award given to dedicated senior leaders who have made a difference across the federal government. (DCMA graphic by Cheryl Jamieson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 17:11
    Photo ID: 7576867
    VIRIN: 220718-D-JA581-809
    Resolution: 640x360
    Size: 76.2 KB
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FB director leads by example, shows failure not an option, by Tonya Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FB director leads by example, shows failure not an option

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leaders
    leadership
    Finance
    Business Operations
    DCMA. FB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT