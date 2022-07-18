Cherry Wilcoxon is the Defense Contract Management Agency’s Financial Business Operations executive director and comptroller. She recently earned a Presidential Rank Award, an award given to dedicated senior leaders who have made a difference across the federal government. (DCMA graphic by Cheryl Jamieson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2022 Date Posted: 12.31.2022 17:11 Photo ID: 7576867 VIRIN: 220718-D-JA581-809 Resolution: 640x360 Size: 76.2 KB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FB director leads by example, shows failure not an option, by Tonya Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.