Cherry Wilcoxon is the Defense Contract Management Agency’s Financial Business Operations executive director and comptroller. She recently earned a Presidential Rank Award, an award given to dedicated senior leaders who have made a difference across the federal government. (DCMA graphic by Cheryl Jamieson)
FB director leads by example, shows failure not an option
