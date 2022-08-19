Joint Strategic Quality Council strategizes using DCMA Strategic Plan

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Michael Shields (front row, center), the executive director of Quality Assurance and the acting director of the Technical Directorate, and agency team members met with other federal employees and defense contractors during the Joint Strategic Quality Council meeting held in Arlington, Virginia, June 29. DCMA works with the council to develop strategies and concepts aligned with the DCMA’s strategic plan. (Photo courtesy of Aerospace Industries Association)

