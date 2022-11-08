Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cybersecurity specialist wins STEM award

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Cheryl Jamieson 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Nicole Dobson recently won the Women of Color magazine’s STEM Technology Rising Star award. She is an information technology cybersecurity specialist in the Defense Contract Management Agency’s Technical Directorate. Dobson has been a part of the DCMA team for nine years. (DCMA graphic by Cheryl Jamieson)

    TAGS

    IT
    Cybersecurity
    STEM
    DCMA
    Rising Star

