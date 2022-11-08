Cybersecurity specialist wins STEM award

Nicole Dobson recently won the Women of Color magazine’s STEM Technology Rising Star award. She is an information technology cybersecurity specialist in the Defense Contract Management Agency’s Technical Directorate. Dobson has been a part of the DCMA team for nine years. (DCMA graphic by Cheryl Jamieson)

