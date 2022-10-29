628th Outdoor Recreation hikes Chimney Rock

Edith Thompson, 628th Air Force Outdoor Recreation program manager recreation specialist, and U.S. Navy Seaman Brian Folson, Naval Nuclear Power Training Command electrician’s mate (nuclear), read a map during a

Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) hike Oct. 29, 2022, Chimney Rock, North Carolina. The MWR program provides free and discounted recreational activities to U.S. service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Cabanero)

