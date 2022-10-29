Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    628th Outdoor Recreation hikes Chimney Rock

    CHIMNEY ROCK, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Cabanero 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Edith Thompson, 628th Air Force Outdoor Recreation program manager recreation specialist, and U.S. Navy Seaman Brian Folson, Naval Nuclear Power Training Command electrician’s mate (nuclear), read a map during a
    Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) hike Oct. 29, 2022, Chimney Rock, North Carolina. The MWR program provides free and discounted recreational activities to U.S. service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Cabanero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 15:50
    Photo ID: 7576847
    VIRIN: 221029-F-TC214-1446
    Resolution: 5167x3438
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: CHIMNEY ROCK, NC, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 628th Outdoor Recreation hikes Chimney Rock, by A1C Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    628th
    1CTCS
    Outdoor Recreation
    MWR

