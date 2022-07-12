Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27th Special Operations Munitions Squadron practices ACE - Agile Combat Employment

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mateo Parra 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Bohlman, 27th Special Operations Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance crew chief, poses for an environmental portrait after an exercise at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 7, 2022. The exercise demonstrates the 27th Special Operations Munitions Squadron ability to practice Agile Combat Employment by arming and rearming troops in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mateo Parra)

    Cannon AFB
    afsoc
    27th Special Operations Wing

