U.S Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Bohlman, 27th Special Operations Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance crew chief, poses for an environmental portrait after an exercise at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 7, 2022. The exercise demonstrates the 27th Special Operations Munitions Squadron ability to practice Agile Combat Employment by arming and rearming troops in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mateo Parra)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 14:17
|Photo ID:
|7576742
|VIRIN:
|221207-F-WW802-1344
|Resolution:
|6181x4121
|Size:
|14.93 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 27th Special Operations Munitions Squadron practices ACE - Agile Combat Employment, by A1C Mateo Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT