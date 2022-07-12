27th Special Operations Munitions Squadron practices ACE - Agile Combat Employment

U.S Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Bohlman, 27th Special Operations Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance crew chief, poses for an environmental portrait after an exercise at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 7, 2022. The exercise demonstrates the 27th Special Operations Munitions Squadron ability to practice Agile Combat Employment by arming and rearming troops in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mateo Parra)

