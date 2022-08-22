Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SUBPAC Filming

    SUBPAC Filming

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brian Biller 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Joint base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (Aug. 22, 2022) Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 2nd Class Leland Hasty II Prepares to record Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMSUBPAC) Force Master Chief Jason Avin near the submarine memorial, for an upcoming video series. Hasty is temporarily assigned to COMSUBPAC public affairs while training to convert to the Mass Communication Specialist rate. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller (Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 10:54
    Photo ID: 7576677
    VIRIN: 220822-N-SS492-010
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SUBPAC Filming, by CPO Brian Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMSUBPAC
    Hawaii

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT