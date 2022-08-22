SUBPAC Filming

Joint base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (Aug. 22, 2022) Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 2nd Class Leland Hasty II Prepares to record Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMSUBPAC) Force Master Chief Jason Avin near the submarine memorial, for an upcoming video series. Hasty is temporarily assigned to COMSUBPAC public affairs while training to convert to the Mass Communication Specialist rate. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller (Released)

