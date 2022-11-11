AFG Fall 2022 APAC Rocket League Champions

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isiah Monroe, a signals intelligence analyst assigned to 381st Intelligence Squadron; Staff Sgt. Wyatt Randolph, a digital network analyst assigned to the 381st Intelligence Squadron; and Master Sgt. Kyle Keilitz, section chief of network operations assigned to the 673d Communications Squadron, are depicted in a team photo for their placement in an online gaming tournament hosted by Air Force Gaming held in the Fall of 2022. Air Force Gaming is an organization focused on building resiliency, teamwork, leadership, and pride by connecting Airmen and Guardians of all ages, ranks, and backgrounds through video games. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Peña)

Date Taken: 11.11.2022 Date Posted: 12.30.2022 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US