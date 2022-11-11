Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFG Fall 2022 APAC Rocket League Champions

    AFG Fall 2022 APAC Rocket League Champions

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Pena 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isiah Monroe, a signals intelligence analyst assigned to 381st Intelligence Squadron; Staff Sgt. Wyatt Randolph, a digital network analyst assigned to the 381st Intelligence Squadron; and Master Sgt. Kyle Keilitz, section chief of network operations assigned to the 673d Communications Squadron, are depicted in a team photo for their placement in an online gaming tournament hosted by Air Force Gaming held in the Fall of 2022. Air Force Gaming is an organization focused on building resiliency, teamwork, leadership, and pride by connecting Airmen and Guardians of all ages, ranks, and backgrounds through video games. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Peña)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 20:10
    Photo ID: 7576342
    VIRIN: 221112-F-SB021-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 436.64 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFG Fall 2022 APAC Rocket League Champions, by A1C J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airmen unite to clinch Air Force Gaming victory

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    JBER
    APAC
    Air Force Gaming
    Rocket League
    JBER Gaming

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT