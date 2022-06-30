Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORAD and USNORTHCOM Annual Picnic 2022

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Photo by Thomas Paul 

    U.S. Northern Command

    Senior Master Sgt. Nicholas Jackson, Executive Assistant to the Command Senior Enlisted Leader, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, entertains a friend's child while they stood in line for food during the commands' annual picnic June 30, 2022. Several hundred military and civilian members and their families gathered at the annual event to eat, play games, and relax outside the commads' headquarters on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. (Department of Defense photo by Thomas Paul)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 16:56
    Photo ID: 7576316
    VIRIN: 220630-F-NE677-0010
    Resolution: 6019x4015
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Annual Picnic 2022, by Thomas Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

