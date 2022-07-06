Members of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command Joint Color Guard stand at attention in front of the NORAD and USNORTHCOM headquarters building on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 7, 2022. The team of U.S. and Canadian military, representing all services, practiced their movements prior to the arrival of the Canadian Prime Minister and U.S. Secretary of Defense. (Department of Defense photo by Mr. Jhomil Bansil)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 12.30.2022 15:54 Photo ID: 7576264 VIRIN: 220607-F-HL664-0021 Resolution: 6764x4512 Size: 6.3 MB Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Color Guard Prepare for Distinguished Visitors, by Jhomil Bansil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.