    NORAD and USNORTHCOM Color Guard Prepare for Distinguished Visitors

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Jhomil Bansil 

    U.S. Northern Command

    Members of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command Joint Color Guard stand at attention in front of the NORAD and USNORTHCOM headquarters building on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 7, 2022. The team of U.S. and Canadian military, representing all services, practiced their movements prior to the arrival of the Canadian Prime Minister and U.S. Secretary of Defense. (Department of Defense photo by Mr. Jhomil Bansil)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Color Guard Prepare for Distinguished Visitors, by Jhomil Bansil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    NORAD and USNORTHCOM

