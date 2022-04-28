Attendees of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command-hosted 2022 Religious Affairs Leadership Conference enhance leading lines while posing for a group photo by the 9/11 Memorial outside the NORAD and USNORTHCOM headquarters Apr. 28, 2022. The two-day workshop brought senior religious leaders from across the commands to discuss a myriad of subjects. (Department of Defense photo by Mr. Jhomil Bansil)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 12.30.2022 15:54 Photo ID: 7576262 VIRIN: 220428-F-HL664-0001 Resolution: 6830x5464 Size: 9.67 MB Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Religious Affairs Conference 2022, by Jhomil Bansil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.