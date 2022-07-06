Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF and Canadian Prime Minister Visit NORAD and USNORTHCOM

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Jhomil Bansil 

    U.S. Northern Command

    (From left to right) The Honourable Anita Anand, Canadian Minister of National Defence; The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada; Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, and Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command proceed through an honor cordon before entering the NORAD and USNORTHCOM headquarters. (Department of Defense photo by Mr. Jhomil Bansil)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 14:42
    VIRIN: 220607-F-HL644-0009
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    NORAD
    USNORTHCOM
    SECDEF
    Lloyd Austin
    Canadian Prime Minister
    Justin Trudeau

