(From left to right) The Honourable Anita Anand, Canadian Minister of National Defence; The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada; Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, and Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command proceed through an honor cordon before entering the NORAD and USNORTHCOM headquarters. (Department of Defense photo by Mr. Jhomil Bansil)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 14:42
|Photo ID:
|7576219
|VIRIN:
|220607-F-HL644-0009
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF and Canadian Prime Minister Visit NORAD and USNORTHCOM, by Jhomil Bansil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT