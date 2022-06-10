Sgt. Maj. Viridiana Lavalle, now the Army Military Working Dog program manager and the Army's senior most MWD handler, reads a book on military working dogs to elementary school students at Fort Sill, Okla, on April 16, 2021. Lavalle is the first woman to hold the position.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2022 Date Posted: 12.30.2022 14:11 Photo ID: 7576169 VIRIN: 221006-A-CO967-1001 Resolution: 1200x900 Size: 201.97 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Hometown: DAVIE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Trailblazing Hispanic American charts direction for Army’s dog handlers with leadership, grit, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.