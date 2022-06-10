Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trailblazing Hispanic American charts direction for Army’s dog handlers with leadership, grit

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    Sgt. Maj. Viridiana Lavalle, now the Army Military Working Dog program manager and the Army's senior most MWD handler, reads a book on military working dogs to elementary school students at Fort Sill, Okla, on April 16, 2021. Lavalle is the first woman to hold the position.

