    Silent Swarm 22 Program Cover

    CRANE, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Photo by Victoria Baker 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division hosted the Silent Swarm 22 event at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Michigan. This publication served as the program for the event and contained schedule and technology information for the event. The layout utilized public domain logos for Silent Swarm 22 and The Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. The pictures in the program layout were submitted and approved to be used in the publication by the companies owning the technologies. The layout was created utilizing Adobe creative products. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Victoria Baker)

