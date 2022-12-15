Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mr. John Cornelio Portrait Photo

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Jhomil Bansil 

    U.S. Northern Command

    Mr. John Cornelio, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, sits for a portrait photo in his office at the commands' headquarters on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 15, 2022. (Department of Defense photo by Mr. Jhomil Bansil)

