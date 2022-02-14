In remembrance: Love of teammates drove MOH recipient to make ultimate sacrifice

His peers said that Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, a former drill sergeant, dedicated his career to helping felllow Soldiers. It was his concern for his teammates that drove him to make the ultimate sacrifice on Oct. 20, 2005 in Iraq. The Soldier pulled out six Soldiers and an Iraqi translator from a burning Bradley Fighting Vehicle.

