Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts Flight Operations

    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts Flight Operations

    GULF OF OMAN

    12.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremy Boan 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    221229-N-UL352-1044 GULF OF OMAN (Dec. 29, 2022) Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) refuel an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Vipers” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48, during flight operations in the Gulf of Oman, Dec. 29. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 09:11
    Photo ID: 7575928
    VIRIN: 221229-N-UL352-1044
    Resolution: 2360x1769
    Size: 559.66 KB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Delbert D. Black Conducts Flight Operations, by PO3 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDG
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT