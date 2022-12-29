USS Delbert D. Black Conducts Flight Operations

221229-N-UL352-1044 GULF OF OMAN (Dec. 29, 2022) Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) refuel an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Vipers” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48, during flight operations in the Gulf of Oman, Dec. 29. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

