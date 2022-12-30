Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Jacqueline Bard

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    12.30.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacqueline Bard, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron dental services NCOIC at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, said that working to make her family proud and helping others is what drives her day-in and day-out. "Knowing that I'm out here helping people and doing what I'm supposed to be doing…I just love doing it. Coming in and being that little ray of sunshine for somebody in their life because you might never know what people are going through, is what drives me.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

