Marauder of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Jacqueline Bard

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacqueline Bard, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron dental services NCOIC at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, said that working to make her family proud and helping others is what drives her day-in and day-out. "Knowing that I'm out here helping people and doing what I'm supposed to be doing…I just love doing it. Coming in and being that little ray of sunshine for somebody in their life because you might never know what people are going through, is what drives me.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

