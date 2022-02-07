Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Color of Independence Fun Run

    Color of Independence Fun Run

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    07.02.2022

    Photo by Tim Flack 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A local community member blasts through brightly-colored powder being thrown by race course volunteers during the “Color of Independence Fun Run” July 2, 2022, at Camp Zama, Japan. (U.S. Army photo by Tim Flack)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 23:31
    Photo ID: 7575684
    VIRIN: 220702-A-VL585-588
    Resolution: 1357x1840
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Color of Independence Fun Run, by Tim Flack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT