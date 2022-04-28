Lieutenant Beau Gaither of Sector Boston’s Vessel Inspections Branch practices sounding a vessel’s hull with a hammer during a training evolution in Boston, Massachusetts, on Apr. 28, 2022. Sounding is a term used for taking a measurement of the amount of fluids in the tanks of a ship. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Justin E. Hoffer)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 21:05
|Photo ID:
|7575524
|VIRIN:
|220428-G-IY621-877
|Resolution:
|2472x1854
|Size:
|822.07 KB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard conducts vessel sounding, by PO2 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
