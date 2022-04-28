Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts vessel sounding

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Lieutenant Beau Gaither of Sector Boston’s Vessel Inspections Branch practices sounding a vessel’s hull with a hammer during a training evolution in Boston, Massachusetts, on Apr. 28, 2022. Sounding is a term used for taking a measurement of the amount of fluids in the tanks of a ship. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Justin E. Hoffer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 21:05
    Photo ID: 7575524
    VIRIN: 220428-G-IY621-877
    Resolution: 2472x1854
    Size: 822.07 KB
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Inspection
    Exercise
    Training
    Northeast
    First District

