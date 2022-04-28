Coast Guard conducts vessel sounding

Lieutenant Beau Gaither of Sector Boston’s Vessel Inspections Branch practices sounding a vessel’s hull with a hammer during a training evolution in Boston, Massachusetts, on Apr. 28, 2022. Sounding is a term used for taking a measurement of the amount of fluids in the tanks of a ship. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Justin E. Hoffer)

