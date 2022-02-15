Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220215-N-UP745-1001 (Feb. 15, 2022) U.S. Navy graphic created for a USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) newsletter. The illustration uses a orange, blue and gray color palette to provide movement between each graphic element. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 17:53
    Photo ID: 7575355
    VIRIN: 220215-N-UP745-3001
    Resolution: 1170x1510
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk., by PO2 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

