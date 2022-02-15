Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 17:53 Photo ID: 7575355 VIRIN: 220215-N-UP745-3001 Resolution: 1170x1510 Size: 1.15 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk., by PO2 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.