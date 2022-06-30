Members of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command participate in a cornhole game in front of the commands' headquarters building during the annual picnic on June 30, 2022. (Department of Defense photo by Thomas Paul)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 15:44 Photo ID: 7575239 VIRIN: 220630-F-NE677-0007 Resolution: 5464x8192 Size: 3.59 MB Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Annual Picnic 2022, by Thomas Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.