    NORAD and USNORTHCOM Annual Picnic 2022

    NORAD and USNORTHCOM Annual Picnic 2022

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Photo by Thomas Paul 

    U.S. Northern Command

    Members of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command participate in a cornhole game in front of the commands' headquarters building during the annual picnic on June 30, 2022. (Department of Defense photo by Thomas Paul)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Annual Picnic 2022, by Thomas Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NORAD
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    North American Aerospace Defense Command

