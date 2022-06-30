Members of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command participate in a cornhole game in front of the commands' headquarters building during the annual picnic on June 30, 2022. (Department of Defense photo by Thomas Paul)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 15:44
|Photo ID:
|7575239
|VIRIN:
|220630-F-NE677-0007
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Annual Picnic 2022, by Thomas Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
