Students experience 'Born to Fly' Air Force recruiting VR asset

High school students fly virtual Air Force aircraft while inside the Born To Fly simulation trailer at Richland County High School in Olney, Illinois, Dec. 12, 2022. Over 100 high school students participated in a flying simulation that scored their ability to navigate through a fast-paced obstacle course. The Air Force airborne VR experience can be divided up into two unique scenarios. Visitors have the option to pilot fighter aircraft like an F-35 Lightning or F-16 Fighting Falcon through a canyon using a real-life throttle and flight stick or operate a replica KC-135 Stratotanker boom pod to refuel several airborne aircraft including a B-2 Spirit stealth Bomber. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Young)

