From left: Scott Ziv, a mechanical engineer in Carderock’s Additive Manufacturing Branch; Capt. Todd Hutchison, commanding officer; Paul Young, head of the Fabrication and Technical Support Division; and Ryan Franke, a technician in Carderock’s Subtractive and Additive Manufacturing Branch, cut the ribbon during the grand opening of Carderock’s new Advanced Manufacturing Prototyping (AMP) Lab at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division in West Bethesda, Md., on June 23, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Devin Pisner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 13:25 Photo ID: 7575002 VIRIN: 220623-N-XI735-011 Resolution: 5327x3551 Size: 1.35 MB Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Advanced Manufacturing Prototyping Lab Opens at Carderock, by Devin M Pisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.