    New Advanced Manufacturing Prototyping Lab Opens at Carderock

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Photo by Devin M Pisner 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    From left: Scott Ziv, a mechanical engineer in Carderock’s Additive Manufacturing Branch; Capt. Todd Hutchison, commanding officer; Paul Young, head of the Fabrication and Technical Support Division; and Ryan Franke, a technician in Carderock’s Subtractive and Additive Manufacturing Branch, cut the ribbon during the grand opening of Carderock’s new Advanced Manufacturing Prototyping (AMP) Lab at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division in West Bethesda, Md., on June 23, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Devin Pisner)

    TAGS

    Engineering
    Carderock
    Navy
    3D Printing

