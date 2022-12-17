Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Mexico Bowl 2022

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 54th Fighter Group at Holloman Air Force Base wave to the stadium crowd after conducting a flyover during the New Mexico Bowl at University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Dec. 17, 2022. The Group consists of five squadrons which train an average of 180 F-16 Viper student pilots, providing air superiority in combat missions around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 10:16
    Photo ID: 7574669
    VIRIN: 221217-F-IP012-1671
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.35 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, New Mexico Bowl 2022, by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Albuquerque
    Holloman AFB
    54th Fighter Group
    New Mexico Bowl

