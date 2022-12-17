New Mexico Bowl 2022

Airmen from the 54th Fighter Group at Holloman Air Force Base wave to the stadium crowd after conducting a flyover during the New Mexico Bowl at University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Dec. 17, 2022. The Group consists of five squadrons which train an average of 180 F-16 Viper student pilots, providing air superiority in combat missions around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)
|12.17.2022
|12.29.2022 10:16
|7574669
|221217-F-IP012-1671
|6048x4024
|6.35 MB
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|3
|0
