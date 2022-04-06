AFN Souda Bay mural

Digital illustration created as the basis for a mural on the AFN Souda Bay bullpen wall, NSA Souda Bay, Crete, Greece. The design was inspired by Sandro Botticelli's panel painting Primavera, depicting the Three Graces, ancient Greek goddesses of beauty, human creativity, goodwill, and charm. It incorporates elements of the MC rating to celebrate the creativity inherent in our work, and of the IC rating, to highlight the teamwork without which our work would not be possible. (U.S. Navy Illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)



