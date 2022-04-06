Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Souda Bay mural

    AFN Souda Bay mural

    GREECE

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caroline Lui 

    AFN Souda Bay

    Digital illustration created as the basis for a mural on the AFN Souda Bay bullpen wall, NSA Souda Bay, Crete, Greece. The design was inspired by Sandro Botticelli's panel painting Primavera, depicting the Three Graces, ancient Greek goddesses of beauty, human creativity, goodwill, and charm. It incorporates elements of the MC rating to celebrate the creativity inherent in our work, and of the IC rating, to highlight the teamwork without which our work would not be possible. (U.S. Navy Illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)

    Photo of the final product: https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid02DPnWbQgpRMjbARrgmBCVmBmQTAtxNQnXV16LBfmvhdmLaPUbzpShHrMudFbXnu4Tl&id=100064559835101

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
