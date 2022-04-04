U.S. Space Force Gen. John Jay Raymond, chief of space operations, observes the view from an office during a tour at the Space Delta 13 - Space Training and Awareness Command building, April 7, 2022 in Colorado Spring, Colorado. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2022 Date Posted: 12.28.2022 22:11 Photo ID: 7574145 VIRIN: 220404-F-SK775-1023 Resolution: 5889x4245 Size: 5.11 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 37th Space Symposium, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.