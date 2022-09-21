12 SWS Delivers 24/7 Space Overwatch

12th Space Warning Squadron equipment is located atop a mountain near Thule Air Base, Greenland, Sept. 21, 2022. Residing 750 miles north of the Arctic Circle and operating since 1961, the 12th SWS has three missions: missile warning, missile defense and space domain awareness. The unit’s two-sided radar system provides 240 degrees of air and space coverage, and relays information to the 18th Space Control Squadron on Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. It was officially transferred to the U.S. Space Force in 2020 and is a geographically separated unit of Space Delta 4, Buckley SFB, Colorado. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

