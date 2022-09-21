Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12 SWS Delivers 24/7 Space Overwatch

    GREENLAND

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    12th Space Warning Squadron equipment is located atop a mountain near Thule Air Base, Greenland, Sept. 21, 2022. Residing 750 miles north of the Arctic Circle and operating since 1961, the 12th SWS has three missions: missile warning, missile defense and space domain awareness. The unit’s two-sided radar system provides 240 degrees of air and space coverage, and relays information to the 18th Space Control Squadron on Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. It was officially transferred to the U.S. Space Force in 2020 and is a geographically separated unit of Space Delta 4, Buckley SFB, Colorado. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 18:10
    Photo ID: 7574045
    VIRIN: 220921-F-PJ703-1003
    Resolution: 6776x4515
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: GL
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12 SWS Delivers 24/7 Space Overwatch, by TSgt Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Space Force

    TAGS

    USSF
    Thule Air Base
    12 SWS
    12th Space Warning Squadron

