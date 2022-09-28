Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dousing sail onboard USCGC Eagle in the setting sun

    Dousing sail onboard USCGC Eagle in the setting sun

    UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Lt. Ron Elliott 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma

    Officer Candidates head aloft to secure sails before nightfall, during the OCS Fall Cruise aboard USCGC EAGLE

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 15:11
    Photo ID: 7573985
    VIRIN: 220928-G-FA426-0001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dousing sail onboard USCGC Eagle in the setting sun, by LT Ron Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT