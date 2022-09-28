Officer Candidates head aloft to secure sails before nightfall, during the OCS Fall Cruise aboard USCGC EAGLE
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 15:11
|Photo ID:
|7573985
|VIRIN:
|220928-G-FA426-0001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dousing sail onboard USCGC Eagle in the setting sun, by LT Ron Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT