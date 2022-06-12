Training the Human Weapons System: B-52 FTU adopts innovative CRAFT program

Dr. Tucker Readdy, cognitive performance specialist; Mandy Enloe, strength and conditioning coach; Heather McKenzie, registered dietician; Dr. Johannes Raabe, cognitive performance specialist, serve as the Comprehensive Readiness for Aircrew Flying Training program team for the B-52 Stratofortress Formal Training Unit at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 6, 2028. CRAFT melds cognitive function, physical fitness, and nutrition to maximize warfighting capabilities for Airman in the FTU training to become B-52 aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

