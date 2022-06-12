Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training the Human Weapons System: B-52 FTU adopts innovative CRAFT program

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Dr. Tucker Readdy, cognitive performance specialist; Mandy Enloe, strength and conditioning coach; Heather McKenzie, registered dietician; Dr. Johannes Raabe, cognitive performance specialist, serve as the Comprehensive Readiness for Aircrew Flying Training program team for the B-52 Stratofortress Formal Training Unit at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 6, 2028. CRAFT melds cognitive function, physical fitness, and nutrition to maximize warfighting capabilities for Airman in the FTU training to become B-52 aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    This work, Training the Human Weapons System: B-52 FTU adopts innovative CRAFT program, by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

