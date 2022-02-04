Sunrise road march at Iowa Best Warrior Competition

Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers step off for a 12-mile road march at dusk during the 2022 Iowa Best Warrior Competition at Camp Dodge on April 3, 2022. The road march was the culminating event for the three-day competition, which tested about 25 junior enlisted Soldiers and noncommissioned officers on various Army tasks and drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)
|04.02.2022
|12.28.2022 11:05
|7573783
|220402-Z-KS612-073
|5799x3683
|11.15 MB
|JOHNSTON, IA, US
|2
|0
