    Sunrise road march at Iowa Best Warrior Competition

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers step off for a 12-mile road march at dusk during the 2022 Iowa Best Warrior Competition at Camp Dodge on April 3, 2022. The road march was the culminating event for the three-day competition, which tested about 25 junior enlisted Soldiers and noncommissioned officers on various Army tasks and drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 11:05
    Photo ID: 7573783
    VIRIN: 220402-Z-KS612-073
    Resolution: 5799x3683
    Size: 11.15 MB
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunrise road march at Iowa Best Warrior Competition, by SSG Tawny Kruse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ruck March
    Best Warrior Competition
    Iowa National Guard
    National Guard
    BWC

