Sunrise road march at Iowa Best Warrior Competition

Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers step off for a 12-mile road march at dusk during the 2022 Iowa Best Warrior Competition at Camp Dodge on April 3, 2022. The road march was the culminating event for the three-day competition, which tested about 25 junior enlisted Soldiers and noncommissioned officers on various Army tasks and drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

