Cover Art: Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Division Newport recruiting booklet
The digital art shown depicts various undersea vehicles emerging from unknown depths. Many undersea vehicles begin as prototypes at our warfare center, and are later incorporated into the U.S. Navy fleet. The design is meant to attract a highly skilled STEM workforce of scientists and engineers. The underwater scene was created with composited images using Adobe Photoshop, Procreate, and Blender software. (U.S. Navy Graphic/Kerri Spero)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 08:23
|Photo ID:
|7573602
|VIRIN:
|220916-N-OD508-1001
|Resolution:
|2555x3300
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Set your course into the future, by Kerri Spero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT