    Set your course into the future

    Set your course into the future

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Kerri Spero 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Cover Art: Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Division Newport recruiting booklet

    The digital art shown depicts various undersea vehicles emerging from unknown depths. Many undersea vehicles begin as prototypes at our warfare center, and are later incorporated into the U.S. Navy fleet. The design is meant to attract a highly skilled STEM workforce of scientists and engineers. The underwater scene was created with composited images using Adobe Photoshop, Procreate, and Blender software. (U.S. Navy Graphic/Kerri Spero)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 08:23
    Photo ID: 7573602
    VIRIN: 220916-N-OD508-1001
    Resolution: 2555x3300
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    warfare
    undersea
    submarine
    UUV
    warfare centers
    digital art

