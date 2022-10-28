ROKAF, Wolf Pack come together on Friendship Day

A Republic of Korea Air Force airman from the 38th Fighter Group bowls during the sixth annual Friendship Day at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Oct. 28, 2022. The 38th Fg and the U.S. Air Force 8th Fighter Wing, both assigned to Kunsan, gathered together to share one another’s cultures, to include food and sports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)

