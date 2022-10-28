Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROKAF, Wolf Pack come together on Friendship Day

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Republic of Korea Air Force airman from the 38th Fighter Group bowls during the sixth annual Friendship Day at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Oct. 28, 2022. The 38th Fg and the U.S. Air Force 8th Fighter Wing, both assigned to Kunsan, gathered together to share one another’s cultures, to include food and sports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 02:48
    Photo ID: 7573423
    VIRIN: 221028-F-XK019-1001
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: KR
    This work, ROKAF, Wolf Pack come together on Friendship Day, by SSgt Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan
    allies
    ROKAF
    bilateral
    Friendship Day
    38th FG

