Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme District (NSWC PHD) Electronics Engineer Angelo Buenaventura shows off a Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) schematic that he created. Currently serving in a rotation with the command’s chief engineer office, Buenaventura is learning how to take hard copy and PDF versions of legacy Navy engineering schematics and convert them to digital files that can be easily incorporated into an MBSE platform. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2022 Date Posted: 12.27.2022 21:41 Photo ID: 7573393 VIRIN: 221101-N-SR235-208 Resolution: 3810x2875 Size: 709.06 KB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSWC PHD Engineer Modernizes Legacy Schematics, by Jhon Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.