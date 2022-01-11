Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWC PHD Engineer Modernizes Legacy Schematics

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2022

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme District (NSWC PHD) Electronics Engineer Angelo Buenaventura shows off a Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) schematic that he created. Currently serving in a rotation with the command’s chief engineer office, Buenaventura is learning how to take hard copy and PDF versions of legacy Navy engineering schematics and convert them to digital files that can be easily incorporated into an MBSE platform. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

    engineering
    modernization
    NSWC PHD
    Model Based Systems Engineering
    MBSE

