Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Base Ventura County Welcomes Dr. Brett Seidle

    Naval Base Ventura County Welcomes Dr. Brett Seidle

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test and Engineering Dr. Brett Seidle listens to other featured speakers as he awaits his turn at the lectern during a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) and Expeditionary Warfare Center (EXWC) 10th anniversary celebration on Dec. 12 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. The occasion marked Seidle's first visit to the Naval base. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 21:26
    Photo ID: 7573390
    VIRIN: 221212-N-SR235-237
    Resolution: 7620x11430
    Size: 17.56 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Base Ventura County Welcomes Dr. Brett Seidle, by Jhon Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    NAVSEA
    NBVC
    EXWC
    NSWC PHD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT