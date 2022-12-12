Naval Base Ventura County Welcomes Dr. Brett Seidle

Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test and Engineering Dr. Brett Seidle listens to other featured speakers as he awaits his turn at the lectern during a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) and Expeditionary Warfare Center (EXWC) 10th anniversary celebration on Dec. 12 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. The occasion marked Seidle's first visit to the Naval base. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 21:26
|Photo ID:
|7573390
|VIRIN:
|221212-N-SR235-237
|Resolution:
|7620x11430
|Size:
|17.56 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
