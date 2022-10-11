Veterans Day and 247th Anniversary of the Marine Corps

Michael Richard Gonzales holds the U.S. Marine Corps flag as Frank Sellin (at the podium), Veterans Resource Group co-lead, reads a proclamation about the 247th birthday of the Marines during an event that also observed Veterans Day at the flagpole outside of Building 445 on Nov. 10. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

