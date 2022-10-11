Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day and 247th Anniversary of the Marine Corps

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2022

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Michael Richard Gonzales holds the U.S. Marine Corps flag as Frank Sellin (at the podium), Veterans Resource Group co-lead, reads a proclamation about the 247th birthday of the Marines during an event that also observed Veterans Day at the flagpole outside of Building 445 on Nov. 10. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 16:19
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Veterans Day
    Port Hueneme
    NSWC PHD
    247th Marine Corps

