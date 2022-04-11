Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First-in-Class Oiler USNS John Lewis Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2022

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) sits pierside at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD), Friday, Nov. 4. The U.S. Navy fleet replenishment oiler, delivered to Military Sealift Command in July, is in the beginning months of its year-long ship qualification trials schedule and stopped by NSWC PHD for a stores resupply and minor repairs by builder representatives. The Underway Replenishment (UNREP) fuel and cargo delivery stations aboard the civilian-crewed ship use the new Electric Standard Tensioned Replenishment Alongside Method (E-STREAM) technology, designed by NSWC PHD UNREP engineers. USNS John Lewis is the first oiler to have the new E-STREAM systems on board, and the command’s UNREP team members were excited to see in person the system installed on a ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

    TAGS

    UNREP
    Port Hueneme
    NSWC PHD
    Oiler USNS John Lewis

