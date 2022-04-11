First-in-Class Oiler USNS John Lewis Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) sits pierside at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD), Friday, Nov. 4. The U.S. Navy fleet replenishment oiler, delivered to Military Sealift Command in July, is in the beginning months of its year-long ship qualification trials schedule and stopped by NSWC PHD for a stores resupply and minor repairs by builder representatives. The Underway Replenishment (UNREP) fuel and cargo delivery stations aboard the civilian-crewed ship use the new Electric Standard Tensioned Replenishment Alongside Method (E-STREAM) technology, designed by NSWC PHD UNREP engineers. USNS John Lewis is the first oiler to have the new E-STREAM systems on board, and the command’s UNREP team members were excited to see in person the system installed on a ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

