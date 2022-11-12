Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Detachment 3, AFSPACE makes historic splash with Artemis recovery off Baja California coast

    Detachment 3, AFSPACE makes historic splash with Artemis recovery off Baja California coast

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2022

    Photo by Lt. Col. David Mahan 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH)

    Members of Air Forces Space's Detachment 3 oversaw the successful recovery of the Artemis 1 Orion capsule after its splashdown in the Pacific Ocean Dec. 11. This was following its 1.4 million-mile, 25-day journey, including 10 days of lunar orbit. This was the first voyage of NASA’s Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System mega rocket, the most powerful rocket in history. The Orion capsule is designed for human deep spaceflight, including to the Moon and Mars. The recovery occurred on the 50th anniversary of Apollo 17 -- the final manned mission to the moon which landed on its surface Dec. 11, 1972. Det. 3, based at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., brought to the table nearly seven decades of experience in Human Space Flight Support -- beginning with the Mercury program, through Gemini, Apollo, the Space Shuttle, Soyuz, the Commercial Crew Program and now Artemis.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.26.2022 18:06
    Photo ID: 7571861
    VIRIN: 221211-Z-FP476-0001
    Resolution: 828x527
    Size: 482.64 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Detachment 3, AFSPACE makes historic splash with Artemis recovery off Baja California coast, by Lt. Col. David Mahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Detachment 3, AFSPACE makes historic splash with Artemis recovery off Baja California coast

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LPD
    NASA
    Space
    Portland
    Artemis
    HSFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT