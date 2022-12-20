Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CP22 - Comfort Completes Continuing Promise 2022

    U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sophia Simons 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    Hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) completes its Continuing Promise 2022 mission to Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia, Dominican Republic and Haiti, Oct. 19 through Dec. 21, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of CP22, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia Simons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.24.2022 19:57
    Photo ID: 7571405
    VIRIN: 221220-N-LP924-1001
    Resolution: 8475x6525
    Size: 13.02 MB
    Location: U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    CP22
    Comfort2022

