CP22 - Comfort Completes Continuing Promise 2022

Hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) completes its Continuing Promise 2022 mission to Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia, Dominican Republic and Haiti, Oct. 19 through Dec. 21, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of CP22, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia Simons)

