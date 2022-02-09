A 10-inch gun at Battery Russell at Fort Stevens, Oregon, which came under attack from a Japanese submarine on June 21, 1942. (Courtesy National Archives and Records Administration)
The Bombing of Oregon: 80th Anniversary of the Japanese attacks on the State
